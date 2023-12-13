China Resources Beer (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.01

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 41327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.50.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

