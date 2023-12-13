China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.50

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About China Resources Cement

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.