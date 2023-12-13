CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CXF traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.20. 4,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of C$8.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.25.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.