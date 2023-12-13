CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CXF traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.20. 4,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of C$8.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.25.

