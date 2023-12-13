Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.35

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.35 and last traded at $79.15, with a volume of 92392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMPR

Cimpress Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $530,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $143,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $530,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,959 shares in the company, valued at $473,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,058 shares of company stock worth $2,090,109. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,567,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 131,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cimpress by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 664,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 89,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.