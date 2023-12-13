Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.59

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.59 and last traded at C$6.55, with a volume of 16681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.68 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.13% and a net margin of 153.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3976131 EPS for the current year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.