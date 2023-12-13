Citigroup Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $90.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.68.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. 779,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.