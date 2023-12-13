City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.13

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.13 and last traded at $102.53, with a volume of 60961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get City alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHCO

City Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $31,477.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $456,861.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $207,032.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,784 shares in the company, valued at $865,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in City by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,258,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in City by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in City by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in City by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.