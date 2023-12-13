CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.81. 135,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,124. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

