Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLINW remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15.
About Clean Earth Acquisitions
