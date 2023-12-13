Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.21

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.21 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 5197165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 225,669 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,458 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $393,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

