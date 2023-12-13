Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Down 0.8%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLCGet Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.64 and last traded at $69.94. 6,278,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,196,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 127,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,280.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 120,066 shares during the last quarter.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

