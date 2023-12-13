Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.26 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $51.29 or 0.00118683 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $412.67 million and approximately $48.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00026897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003753 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002398 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,046,020 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,045,953.77600913 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.81799157 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $45,488,687.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

