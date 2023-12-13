Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 75,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $1,704,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $10,899,876.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $1,058,000.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00.

Confluent Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 4,972,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,160. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 22.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

