Corrigan Financial Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Corrigan Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,932. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

