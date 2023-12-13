Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at about $887,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $41,968,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2,882.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 79,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Copart by 81.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 632,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. 994,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,156. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.