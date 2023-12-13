Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $565.83. 273,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,081. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $573.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.10. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

