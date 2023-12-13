Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Saia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Saia by 1,084.4% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $10.29 on Wednesday, hitting $393.56. The stock had a trading volume of 78,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.02 and a 52-week high of $443.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.