Covenant Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,541,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 81.8% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 983,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

