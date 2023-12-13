Covenant Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,189 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. 2,225,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,367. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

