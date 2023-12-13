Covenant Partners LLC Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $32,740,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. 1,156,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,865. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $120.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $3,761,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

