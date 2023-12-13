Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Announces GBX 22.70 Dividend

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.28) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cranswick Stock Up 0.6 %

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,942 ($49.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,677.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,659.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,452.94. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,850 ($35.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,025.91 ($50.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Insider Transactions at Cranswick

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 2,666 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,879 ($48.69), for a total value of £103,414.14 ($129,819.41). Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($58.00) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

