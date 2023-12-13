Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $714.23 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $181.08 million and $714.23 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 189% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 310,712,767 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

