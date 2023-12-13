Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 110,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 41,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Crexendo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Crexendo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crexendo by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

