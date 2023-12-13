CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.08

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CRH has a payout ratio of 44.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRH to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CRH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 151,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CRH by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 851,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 54,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

