Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CWGL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. 56,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Crimson Wine Group has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names.

