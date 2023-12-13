Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.76 and last traded at $33.04. Approximately 482,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 770,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.83.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,966. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.