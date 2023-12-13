Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in November

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 9,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,166. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.