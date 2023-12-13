Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in November

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daimler Truck Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS DTRUY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 9,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,166. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
