Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.00

Shares of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.
About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure
24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.