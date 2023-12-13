Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.