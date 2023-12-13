Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,001 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Block worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. 8,406,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,541,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.09 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

