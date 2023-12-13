Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $36.48 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,173 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.48% of Wayfair worth $36,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of W. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wayfair by 7.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $68,467.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,080.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,563. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of W stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.67. 2,751,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,713. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.22. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

