Dawn Protocol Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $187,077.68 and $18.79 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.
Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol
