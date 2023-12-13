Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $247.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.90. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $250.85. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

