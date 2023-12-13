Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Invests $526,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.2% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $154.52. 939,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,528. The stock has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

