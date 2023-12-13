Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,350 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.13. The company had a trading volume of 471,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,983. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $298.02. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.04 and a 200 day moving average of $275.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

