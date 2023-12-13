Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

