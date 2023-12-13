Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.07. 1,839,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,412. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

