Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.050-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4 billion-$13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.6 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.000-6.250 EPS.

DAL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,599,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,560. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.40.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

