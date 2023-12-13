Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4 billion-$13.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.6 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.000-6.250 EPS.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. 6,599,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,560. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

