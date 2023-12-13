Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy Sells 20,000 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Destination XL Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.34. 577,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.44. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Craig Hallum cut Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
