Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading Down 0.2%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.78 ($6.21) and last traded at €5.81 ($6.24). 872,275 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.82 ($6.25).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.77.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.

