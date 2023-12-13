dForce USD Price Up 3.8% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.89 million and $1,298.19 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00170852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,894,273 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97644724 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,611.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

