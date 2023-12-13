Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,154 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.57. 139,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,664. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

