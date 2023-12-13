Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.01

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 254087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

