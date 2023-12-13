DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DKSH Price Performance
Shares of DKSH stock remained flat at $61.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. DKSH has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55.
About DKSH
