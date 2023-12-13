DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of DKSH stock remained flat at $61.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. DKSH has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

