Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.810-6.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5 billion-$30.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.8 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 2.580-2.780 EPS.

Shares of DLTR traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.56.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

