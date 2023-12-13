DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DSW Capital Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of DSW stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of £11.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,575.00. DSW Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 46.40 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.75 ($1.62).

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £78,440 ($98,468.49). In other DSW Capital news, insider Jillian Margaret Jones purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £9,880 ($12,402.71). Also, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £78,440 ($98,468.49). 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

