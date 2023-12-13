DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

