Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.250–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.0 million-$655.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $644.2 million.

Duluth Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Duluth has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Get Duluth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Duluth from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Duluth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duluth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 157,363 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duluth by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 329,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Duluth by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 95,060 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 21.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.