DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Purchases $81,495.51 in Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $81,495.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,535,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,549.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 239,580 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $2,031,638.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,348 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $85,577.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,837 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $14,879.70.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,126 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $33,296.82.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,983 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $72,941.96.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,315 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $156,644.65.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,612 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $12,960.48.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,794 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,816.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 600 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,662.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,514 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $41,796.12.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,183. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,195,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 437,593 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares during the period.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

